Health dept to hold 48-day-long training on critical care

Kolkata: State Health department is set to conduct 48-day-long training on critical care management which will be held in five hospitals across the state. The purpose of the move is to impart better training to the nursing personnel and medical officers who will handle hybrid CCUs.



The programme will start on July 3. The health department has strengthened training programmes on critical care management after the Covid pandemic broke out and critical care infrastructure received a major revamp.

The training will be conducted at RG Kar Medical College, Murshidabad Medical College, North Bengal Medical College, MR Bangur Hospital and Hooghly District Hospital. All the medical officers have been asked to report to the respective training centres at 9 am on July 3.

“A residential training programme on critical care for untrained medical officers and nursing personnel for operationalization of upcoming hybrid CCUs is going to be started on July 3. The training programme for medical officers will be a 48-day-long residential training and accommodation will be arranged by the respective hospital authorities of the respective training centres. All the medical superintendents of the hospitals and medical colleges hosting the programme have been urged to take necessary steps to ensure the timely release of the respective medical officers so that they can join the training,” reads an order.

‘Hybrid CCU’ specially designed critical care units are being set up in 79 government hospitals across Bengal. The step has been taken on an emergency basis to strengthen the critical care infrastructure in the state. According to sources, in each ‘hybrid CCU’ there will be 6 beds fitted with a ventilation system while 18 beds will have critical care support.

The state health department has already laid great emphasis on strengthening the critical care infrastructure. The importance was felt after the National Institute of Disaster Management in its report apprehended that a third wave of Covid may hit the country in October last year. The state government did not want to take any risk and had decided to set up hybrid CCUs to further strengthen the critical care infrastructure.