Health dept team visits Sitai to probe 3 ‘mysterious’ deaths

Cooch Behar: A three-member delegation of the state Health department, Kolkata, visited the residence of three individuals belonging to a same family who reportedly died of mysterious illness in Brahmattar Chatra village, Sitai block.

The team included the department director, a doctor from Beleghata ID Hospital and a female physician. They were accompanied by Sitai Block Medical Health Officer Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The tragic deaths have caused widespread anxiety and mourning in the area. In just 22 days, a man and his two wives died, stirring deep concern among residents.

According to family and local sources, Jayanti Barman, the second wife of Jonaku Barman, was the first to pass away on April 22. She was followed by the family head, Jonaku Barman, on April 25. The first wife, Kshirbala Barman, died last on May 14. All three exhibited symptoms of fever and breathing difficulties prior to their deaths. Compounding fears in the village, two weeks before these deaths, three cows and four goats owned by Jonaku Barman and his brother succumbed to an unknown illness. Furthermore, on May 19, a goat belonging to his neighbour Paresh Chandra Barman also died, escalating unrest among locals.

The incident has attracted significant attention, prompting the department team to collect various samples from the affected household for laboratory testing on Wednesday.

District Chief Medical Officer Himadri Kumar Ari stated: “A specialist team from Kolkata visited the family’s residence and collected samples, which have been sent for testing. We expect to receive the results within two to three days, which will reveal the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, necessary precautions are being taken to monitor the health of the remaining family members and the local population. Public awareness efforts are underway to prevent panic.”

Authorities continue to investigate and remain vigilant to contain any potential health risks.