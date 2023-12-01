Health dept suspends operations of 142 pvt hospitals temporarily

Kolkata: The state Health department has temporarily suspended operations of 142 private hospitals in the state, including four hospitals in the city for various reasons, including inadequate infrastructure and irregularities. There were instances where the private hospitals were not following Swasthya Sathi-related guidelines.



These hospitals have been asked not to admit patients. Four private health establishments have been suspended as a probe has been going on against them. They will not be able to admit patients till the probe is done.

The Health department during an investigation found that many of the private hospitals are not abiding by the Swasthya Sathi-related guidelines.

Swasthya Sathi Scheme will no longer be available to patients with the closure of healthcare units. These hospitals have come up mostly in districts, including Kolkata, during the past six years.

Sources said that most of the hospitals accommodating 20 to 50 indoor beds each have been facing financial trouble owing to some partnership problems and

non-renewal of licenses under the state clinical establishment regulation rules.

It was learnt that many of the owners of these 142 hospitals were proactive to close down units because they were incurring loss for years.

Meanwhile, the state Health department on November 28, issued an order saying that the doctors who have obtained registration from other states will not be able to treat Swasthya Sathi patients in the private hospitals of Bengal.

The Health department may also cancel licenses of the private hospitals if they are found to be flouting the guidelines laid down by the department. The doctors who have registration in other states will have to enrol their names with the West Bengal Medical Council if they want to treat Swasthya Sathi patients. All the doctors from Bengal have to mandatorily enlist their names in the Swasthya

Sathi portal.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to Swasthya Sathi-related issues.