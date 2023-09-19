Health dept raids pvt nursing training institute in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district Health department conducted a raid at a private nursing training institute located in Pandapara area of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.



The raid was held against allegations that the institute was operating without the required permission from the district Health department and was also facing accusations of fraudulent activities.

A special team from the Health department, led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sukhendu Biswas, carried out the raid as per instructions of the District Chief Medical Officer of Health.

During the operation, the owner of the centre, Shantanu Sharma, was not present, despite being called multiple times. Instead, Shantanu Sharma’s wife, Anusmita Sharma, came to the centre and engaged in discussions with the officials. She however declined to comment on the matter when approached by the media. However, a family member, Sudip Biswas, stated that the Health department officials were acting upon a complaint that the institute lacks the necessary permissions.

Biswas informed the media: “We visited the centre on the instructions of the CMOH to verify the validity of their documents. However, they were unable to provide any documentation. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the CMOH.”

District CMOH Asim Halder stated: “Dishari Nursing Centre is operating without the required permissions. Pathology and X-ray services necessitate permission, and this centre does not possess a Clinical Establishment License. Following the complaints received, we dispatched a team from the Health department to investigate the matter.”