Health dept principal secy bats for science & technology for well being

Kolkata: Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department, said that the answer to the well-being of the populace depends not only upon science & technology but also on the delivery mechanism.



Nigam was addressing a session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) in association with a noted private hospital group. He said that with the advent of digital technology, data speed and cloud system, providing medical services have become possible in the remotest area.

He referred to telemedicine centres in Bengal where there are 8,000 touch points with 65,000 people benefitting out of it. He also spoke about Suswasthya Kendras run by the state for those who don’t have access and referred to them as the prime movers of extension of treatment.

Nigam pointed out that the concept of public health has changed a lot. “Earlier, diseases like smallpox and tuberculosis were extremely dreadful. With the advent of science now, even a disease like cancer is treatable with intervention at the right time,” he said.

He also emphasised accessible, affordable and effective healthcare systems for the masses, including in remote areas.

Rajendra Khandelwal, chairman of the Council on Healthcare, MCCI, said that there is also the need to address the challenges that hinder the translation of scientific discoveries into practical applications through enabling policies from the government and adequate investment.

The upgradation of infrastructure in healthcare manufacturing units is also essential to support initiatives that facilitate the transfer of scientific innovations into the hands of those who can use them to improve patient outcomes.