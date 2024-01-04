Health dept officials visit MJN Hosp’s CCU construction site

A 50-bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU) is set to be constructed at MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar, with the work order already issued. Officials from various departments, including the Health department, conducted a joint visit to the site on Wednesday.

Present at the visit were Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital Patient Welfare Association chairman Parthapratim Roy, MSVP Dr Rajiv Prasad, Medical College Principal Dr Nirmal Kumar Mandal, along with PWD engineers and others.

The new CCU building will replace the existing PP unit in the hospital premises. However, the presence of an electricity pole and a drinking water tank from PHE posed challenges. Therefore, Health department officials, along with concerned department representatives, jointly inspected the site to expedite the commencement of work. The estimated cost of the CCU unit is around Rs 14 crore.

Dr Rajiv Prasad, medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, stated: “The site for the CCU unit has existing water and electricity infrastructure. Today, a joint visit was conducted and the work order has been issued. Construction will commence soon. Once completed, the district’s residents will benefit significantly as more patients will have access to CCU facilities and modern treatment.”

While the hospital currently has a CCU unit, the limited bed capacity necessitates the construction of a 50-bedded CCU unit, ensuring increased accessibility for patients. Not only residents of Cooch Behar district but also those from Alipurduar and Lower Assam rely on MJN Medical College Hospital for their medical needs.