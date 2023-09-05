Health dept launches night-time blood collection to fight filariasis

Alipurduar: Dengue infection is currently under control in Alipurduar district. However, the Health department is now focusing their efforts on investigating the prevalence of another mosquito-borne disease, filariasis, in the area and the Alipurduar district Health department is working diligently to eradicate this disease.

Sumit Ganguly, district Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), stated: “Blood samples will be collected starting from the third week of September within the district. In this case, blood collection must take place at night, as daytime collections often yield inaccurate results. In the initial phase of this initiative, a total of 600 blood samples will be obtained from six blocks. The specific areas for collection will be identified shortly. Our Health department teams will not only collect samples but also check for any filariasis infections among the residents.”

Mosquitoes are primarily responsible for transmitting this disease. The filarial bacteria enter the human body when infected mosquitoes bite humans, and the disease has the potential to spread rapidly.

Medical experts stress the importance of prompt treatment for affected individuals.

Some experts have noted that Alipurduar district has always been susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria, which have had a significant impact on the region. The district’s climate provides ideal conditions for mosquito survival for much of the year. Additionally, there are 64 tea gardens, forested villages and remote areas, all of which pose challenges for the Health department. However, in recent years, the district has not seen any cases of filariasis.

Meanwhile, Sumit Ganguly provided a reassuring update regarding dengue. “Currently, there are no reports of dengue spreading in the district. However, isolated incidents do occur from time to time, and we remain vigilant in managing the situation within the

district,” he said.