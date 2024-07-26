Health dept holds meeting with pvt hospitals, labs and nursing centres

Siliguri: After the death of a nine-year-old child due to dengue at a private hospital, the district Health department held a meeting with the representatives of different private nursing homes, private testing laboratories and private health centres of Siliguri.



Tulsi Pramanik, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, were present at the meeting on Thursday.

It was reported that in the prolonged meeting, the nursing homes were asked to give preference to dengue treatment. They have been asked to focus on providing better treatment and to charge affordable bills from patients.

“Several things were discussed at the meeting, including dengue tests, bills and treatment. The nursing homes have been asked to perform proper dengue tests and upload the reports to the government portal to maintain the data. Every nursing home has been asked to accept Swasthya Sathi cards. A monitoring committee on Swasthya Sathi will be formed to monitor whether all the included nursing homes are giving treatment on the card or not,” said Gautam Deb.

Recently, a nine-year-old minor died of fever in a private nursing home in Siliguri. Family members of the deceased stated that the child died of dengue. The nursing home authorities have also mentioned dengue as the cause of death in the death certificate.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, who is also the councilor for Ward 33, visited the ward after receiving a complaint about stagnant water on Thursday. He visited several areas of the ward and found stagnant water on a portion of land and instructed the SMC officials to remove the water with pumps. Meanwhile, he gave instructions to list out the names of owners of some vacant land that have been identified in the area.

“Although the dengue situation in Siliguri is not alarming yet, we started preparations about three months ago. We found some problems here that will be resolved soon. If required, we will take legal action as per municipal law,” Deb added.