Health dept allots funds to supply dengue sero-typing kits to medical colleges

Kolkata: In a move to further boost the anti-dengue campaign in Bengal, the state health department has allotted funds for supplying dengue sero-typing kits to various medical colleges.



SSKM Hospital, NRS Medical College, School of Tropical Medicine, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College, Midnapore Medical College are among the hospitals which will receive funds to procure kits and consumables for dengue sero-typing.

With an apprehension that dengue-malaria cases may go up this year, the state government has already taken up a host of new initiatives as preventive measures.

All the civic bodies have been asked to pay surprise visits fortnightly to the areas where a higher number of cases were reported last year.

Sources said that civic bodies will have to submit a report to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department every 7 days giving details as to how the campaigns against the vector borne diseases are being implemented under the jurisdiction of each civic body. The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has already issued a number of instructions. The civic bodies have to strictly adhere to the guideline.

The civic bodies have to ensure that there is no accumulated water under its jurisdiction.

The civic officials have been directed to carry out surveillance at under construction houses.