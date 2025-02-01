Health dept acts to clear bio-medical waste at dist hospital

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Health department has initiated urgent measures to remove a large heap of bio-medical waste that has been accumulating behind the emergency ward of Alipurduar District Hospital for the past 20 years.

The Health department has initiated the tendering process through the state Urban Development Agency for the removal of the waste, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 3 crore. Plans are also in place to develop the area into a park once the waste is cleared.

The issue gained immediate attention during a recent three-day district tour by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On her instructions, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant conducted an inspection of the hospital’s infrastructure, where he observed the growing pile of waste. Upon noticing the situation, Pant directed that the accumulated waste be removed promptly, and the area be cleaned. The Health department has since taken the necessary steps to carry out the order. On Monday, District Magistrate R. Vimla convened a meeting with officials from the department and the Municipality to discuss the removal of the waste. By Wednesday, Alipurduar Municipality’s Chairman, Vice Chairman, Hospital Superintendent and other officials visited the hospital to begin the cleanup process.

The Health department has prioritised the removal of the waste before the onset of the monsoon season. While the Alipurduar Municipality maintains the hospital grounds, it lacks the specialised infrastructure required to handle bio-medical waste. According to existing regulations, such waste must be managed by certified agencies. As a result, despite witnessing the waste buildup, municipal authorities have been unable to address the problem due to legal and infrastructural constraints.

Municipality Chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “We have not been able to take any action so far as we do not have the necessary clearance or infrastructure to dispose of such waste.” District Chief Medical Health Officer Sumit Ganguly stated: “Once the tender process is completed, the removal of bio-medical waste through a specialized agency will proceed swiftly.”