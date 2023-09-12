Health department adds teeth to anti-dengue measures

Kolkata: With nearly 20,000 people reportedly infected with dengue across the state, the Health department is taking several steps to check the further spread of the disease.



The Health department has directed various civic bodies and districts to ensure strict surveillance. More than 20 people have reportedly died of dengue so far this year. North 24-Parganas registered the highest number of cases. In the last month, more than 1,000 were affected.

This year, more than 1,300 cases were reported so far in Kolkata, sources said.

Data revealed that around 300 dengue cases were reported over a span of seven months from January to July. Many of the patients were from South Kolkata areas such as Tollygunge, New Garia, Behala, New Alipore, Chetla, Kasba and Park Circus. Cases were also reported from the added areas of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Sources said that dengue cases went up in July as compared to the figure reported last year.

The Health Department has directed all the district information and cultural officers (DICOs) to spread awareness through public address systems. The DICOs have been asked to put up permanent or temporary hoardings in different municipal and Gram Panchayat areas.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.15 crore in favour of DICOs to undertake anti-dengue and anti-malaria campaigns.

Residents in Calcutta Medical College employees’ quarters are affected by dengue and malaria.

Some were admitted to the School of Tropical Medicine. Around 20 people were affected in three blocks. Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has so far seen 319 dengue cases this season with Ward number 12 being the worst affected.