Health condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Kolkata: The health condition of the former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has significantly improved.



The medical board will take the final call on his release.

He has been kept on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support.

He is alert and is talking to the doctors.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore following respiratory problems. Antibiotics have been stopped since Saturday.

“The medical board convened on Saturday assessed all parameters. Antibiotics have been stopped as decided earlier,” reads a press statement issued by the hospital.

“Conservative medical management and physiotherapy and lung rehabilitation are going on. His blood parameters have improved. He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable,” the press statement issued by the hospital, further stated.

Bhattacharya was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and ‘type-2’ respiratory distress. He has been battling COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and age related health complications for a long time. The oxygen level in his blood has improved.