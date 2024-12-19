Health centre to be established in Balurghat after 50 years

BALURGHAT: After five decades, a new health centre is set to be established in Sukanta Colony Dutta Para, Ward 25, Balurghat Municipality, bringing a wave of joy among the residents. The long-awaited project aims to address the healthcare needs of approximately 4,100 residents in this area.

It is noted that the upcoming health centre is expected to provide primary medical care and serve as a crucial link for transferring patients to the district hospital during emergencies. This development marks a significant milestone in improving healthcare accessibility for the residents of this locality.

The demand for a local health centre dates back to the previous Left Front government, under whose rule residents repeatedly appealed for basic healthcare facilities. Due to the absence of such a centre, locals had to rely on the district hospital located far away, often losing critical time in emergencies. However, despite promises, no action was taken during that time.

The situation persisted for 50 years, with successive municipal boards failing to deliver on this crucial need. The scenario began to change after the new municipal board, led by the Trinamool Congress, took charge in 2022. The ward councillor assured residents that the decades-long hardship would end with the establishment of a new health centre.

Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, stated: “We will soon invite tenders to construct the health centre. The demand for this facility has been ongoing for nearly 50 years and the former Left-led board failed to meet it. After coming to power, the Trinamool Congress promised to fulfil this demand and now it will become a reality.”