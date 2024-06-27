Health centre in Balurghat gets National Quality certification

BALURGHAT: The Saheb Kachari Health Centre located in Balurghat has been awarded the prestigious National Quality Certificate by the Government of India’s National Health Mission. This accolade marks the health centre’s exceptional performance, scoring close to 90 per cent in the comprehensive evaluation conducted by a central delegation from the Office of National Quality Assurance Standards.



Besides cleanliness and infrastructure, of particular focus, were patient services, availability of essential medications, and the utilisation of healthcare personnel.

Expressing satisfaction with the observed standards during their visit, the survey team compiled their findings into a detailed report, which was subsequently submitted to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Following a thorough review process, the centre was officially awarded the National Quality Certificate, distinguishing it as one of the 12 health centres in West Bengal to achieve this recognition and the sole awardee in North Bengal.Bipulkanti Ghosh, Member-in-Council in charge of health at Balurghat Municipality, highlighted the broader implications of this achievement, remarking: “This recognition will bring significant benefits. As the sole recipient in North Bengal, we are already planning enhancements to our infrastructure with the support of the state health department.”

The award of the National Quality Certificate to Saheb Kachari Health Centre underscores its commitment to excellence in healthcare provision and sets a benchmark for similar facilities across the state.