Health body to issue advisory on hidden charges taken by pvt hosps

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is soon going to issue an advisory to the private hospitals asking them not to take any hidden charges and the hospital authorities have to strictly announce the total package of the treatment at the time of admission of the patients.



No hidden charges can be applied on the patients. The hospital authorities have to declare the every minute detail of the probable bills. The WBCERC will consult experts before issuing the advisory.

In another development, the WBCERC on Thursday directed Swasti Eye and Superspecialty Hospital in Baguiati to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of a patient for its alleged negligence. The WBCERC examined a complaint lodged by one Ichhe Ali Baidya and pronounced the judgement. It had recently asked GD Hospital in the city to return Rs 50,000 to a patient’s family members in two installments while in another development the Midland Nursing Home in Belghoria has returned Rs 1.50 lakh to a patient’s family following the instruction of the commission. Midland Nursing Home had allegedly taken the amount in excess while GD Hospital had allegedly committed negligence.