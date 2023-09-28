Health body tells Roy Multispecialty Hosp in Purulia to refund Rs 2L

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday asked Roy Multispecialty Hospital in Purulia, close to the Jharkhand border to return the operation theatre charge of Rs 30,000 to a patient and also to refund Rs 2 lakh in six instalments failing which the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the district will stop the operations of the establishment.

The hospital had committed mistakes while conducting surgery on the patient, Badal Nandi who had to go to CMC Vellore for further treatment.

A correction surgery was performed on the patient at CMC Vellore for which the patient had to pay Rs 2 lakh there. The WBCERC has asked the hospital in Purulia to pay the total amount that was spent for correction surgery in Vellore in six instalments.

The WBCERC has asked the CMoH of Purulia to close the hospital if they fail to pay the instalments.

The Commission will send the details of the treatment to both West Bengal Medical Council and Bihar Medical Council as it came to know that the doctor who performed the surgery is attached to Patna Medical College.

In another development, the WBCERC heard an old case which was referred back to it by the Calcutta High Court.

The WBCERC earlier imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital for allegedly denying treatment to a pregnant woman, who is a doctor.

Before that, the patient was denied admission by the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital which claimed that during Covid time they could not admit the patient.

The patient was taken to Bellevue Nursing Home where she died. After being fined by the commission, the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital moved Calcutta High Court against the decision of the WBCERC.

The case was referred back to the Commission for reopening. It could not hear the case on Wednesday as there was no representative from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in the hearing.

The WBCERC has therefore directed it to provide a fine of Rs 5,000 each to three parties — complainant, Bellevue Nursing Home and Apollo who were present at the hearing.