Health body raps Narayana Hosp after doc crushes patient’s phone

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday came across a unique case in which a doctor who went to Narayana Superspecialty Hospital in Howrah for treatment accused another doctor of the hospital of crushing his mobile phone following a heated altercation.

After hearing the matter, the WBCERC asked the hospital authorities to bring it to the notice of the hospital group Chairman, Dr Devi Shetty.

The commission also observed that the accused hospital doctor, who allegedly crushed the mobile phone of another doctor who had stepped into the hospital for treatment, should pay an amount of Rs 15,000 to the victim as compensation.

It was learnt that the complainant, Dr Soumya Banerjee, went to the hospital for an OPD consultation. It was alleged that Banerjee was kept waiting for a long time.

Later, a heated altercation broke out between Dr Banerjee and another doctor whom he wanted to consult.

The latter allegedly crushed the former’s mobile phone under his feet. A specific complaint was lodged with the WBCERC earlier when it referred the case to the local police. The commission once again heard the case on Thursday when it directed the hospital to inform Dr. Shetty of the matter.

In another incident, the WBCERC directed the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) in North 24-Parganas to carry out a thorough probe into an incident in which a woman patient brought allegations against Anandalok Hospital and also against the doctor. Regarding alleged negligence against the doctor, the commission referred the case to the West Bengal Medical Council. The patient who had undergone surgery experienced some complications.

A curative surgery was performed on the patient in another hospital.

The patient alleged that hygiene was not properly maintained in the hospital. The commission has asked the CMoH to probe into the allegations.