Health body pulls up Bhagirathi Neotia, CMRI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has found negligence on the part of two private hospitals in the city, i.e., Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital and CMRI, in connection with a specific case, and has reserved its decision.



According to the WBCERC, a pregnant woman was taken to Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, where doctors in the emergency department advised a test.

It was alleged that no sonologist was available at the hospital during the night and the patient was made to wait for a long time. The hospital informed the commission that a sonologist had been contacted, but he said it would take around 45 minutes for him to reach the hospital as he did not have a driver.

The patient’s family then contacted CMRI through its helpline and was advised to bring her there. It was alleged that even after admission at CMRI, there was a delay in conducting the test.

Eventually, the family shifted the patient to another private hospital, where she had to undergo an abortion. WBCERC Chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that after hearing the case, the commission has reserved

its judgment.