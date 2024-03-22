Health body forms medical board to examine damage caused to women

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday constituted a high-power medical board to examine the extent of the damage caused to 21 women due to post-surgical infection. These women had undergone a procedure at a Beharampur nursing home.

The WBCERC will take the final decision on the compensation to be paid by the nursing home after the medical board submits its report to the commission. The medical board will soon visit the nursing home and take stock of the situation. It will examine the causes of infection and submit a report. These women had lodged a complaint saying that they underwent either C-section or hysterectomy in the nursing home between October and November, 2022. They developed infection after they were discharged and are still undergoing treatment.