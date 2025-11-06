Health body flags irregularities at Bangur Medical Centre

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday referred a case to the Director of Health Services (DHS) after it found some irregularities in the functioning of Bangur Medical Centre, a diagnostic centre.

The WBCERC heard a case where the complainant, Jamirul Islam alleged that he had gone to the Bangur Medical Centre for a medical certificate that he was required to obtain for going abroad for professional reasons. Jamirul told the commission that he was asked to go to another centre for undergoing HRCT.

After he brought the report to Bangur Medical Centre declared the complainant “unfit” on September 11. A resident of Murshidabad, Jamirul later had undergone the same test at Murshidabad Medical College where he was declared fit. He later registered a complaint with the WBCERC saying that he suffered financial loss as he was unable to go abroad due to the fault of the diagnostic clinic.

During a probe the WBCERC came to know that the owner of the clinic is based in Kerala and he claims himself to be a doctor.

There are no doctors in the clinic and hence the owner issues the reports through digital signature. There are no radiologists in the clinic.