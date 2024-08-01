Health body asks BN Basu Memorial Clinic to pay compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed BN Basu Memorial Clinic to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the family members of a patient as they failed to provide



treatment-related documents of the patient.

According to the WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee, a patient was admitted to the BN Basu Memorial Clinic for surgery.

A doctor in the hospital performed the surgery on the patient but after the patient had still complained about some complications. Following the doctor’s advice, the patient was shifted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan where the same doctor performed another surgery on the patient. The family members of the patient inquired as to why the patient had to be admitted to another hospital following an operation in the previous hospital.

A relative of the patient complained that the BN Basu Clinic did not provide them with the treatment-related documents.

The patient had undergone treatment at the hospital in 2022. The patient’s family members claimed that when they asked for the documents, the hospital authorities said that the documents went missing when they were being taken for doing photocopies. The hospital authorities told the WBCERC that papers might have been missing when the renovation was being carried out at the hospital.

The commission, after going through the case, has asked the hospital to pay compensation to the patient’s

family members.