Health body asks 2 pvt hosps to pay compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday asked Narayana Hospital Howrah and RN Tagore Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh each to the family members of a cancer patient who later died.

One Manisha Chakraborty, a resident of Barrackpore admitted her mother, a stage IV cancer patient, to Narayana Howrah Hospital. The patient was given treatment at the hospital and was later released.

The patient’s daughter complained that the patient was unable to pass stools for three days when she was released. The hospital failed to address the issue and discharged the patient. After being taken home, the patient fell unconscious while going to the washroom in the night. The family members then rushed the patient to RN Tagore Hospital where the same oncologist who had treated her at Narayana Howrah, treated her.

Both the hospitals are under the same management. The patient’s family has no issues with cancer treatment. At RG Tagore, the patient was unable to pass stools for six days and the hospital allegedly failed to address the issue. The patient later died.

After examining the details, the WBCERC asked both

the hospitals to pay compensation to the patient’s

family members.