Healer held for ‘raping’ woman in Siliguri

Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri Police arrested a healer on charges of raping a woman under the guise of medical treatment. The accused has been identified as Nazrul Islam (61), who reportedly ran a chamber in the Bhalobasha More area of Siliguri.

According to the written complaint lodged by the woman, she had approached the accused nearly eight months ago seeking treatment. The complainant alleged that during the course of treatment, the accused administered some substance that rendered her unconscious and then raped her. She further alleged that such incidents occurred on multiple occasions.

The woman stated that when she later realised what was happening and confronted the accused, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. Following the threats and repeated abuse, she finally approached the New Jalpaiguri Police Station and filed a written complaint.

The complainant also alleged that the accused had done similar things to several other women.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police initiated an investigation and arrested Nazrul Islam on Monday. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri court. Further investigation is going on.