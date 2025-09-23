Headmistress held in loan fraud case in Manikchak

Malda: Headmistress of Manikchak Managed Primary School, Sultana Khatun, has been arrested in connection with a loan fraud case.

According to police sources, the incident dates back to November last year, when Khatun allegedly forged the seal and signature of the Manikchak Circle School Inspector to apply for a personal loan at a state-owned bank in Enayetpur. The matter came to light when School Inspector Sanchayita Mondal discovered the fraudulent application and lodged a written complaint with Manikchak Police Station.

Following an investigation, police traced the accused to her residence in Enayetpur. On Sunday evening, officers arrested her and took her into custody.

Police officials stated that the forged documents were used in an attempt to secure financial benefits under false pretences. “This is a serious breach of trust by a person holding a responsible educational post,” said apolice officer.

On Monday, Khatun was produced before the Malda District Court, where further legal proceedings are underway. The case has sparked widespread discussion in the education community, with many expressing concern over the misuse of authority by a senior teaching official.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are verifying whether others were involved in the forgery.