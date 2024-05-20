Headmaster’s negligence deprives girl students of Kanyashree benefits

Cooch Behar: Approximately 100 girl students at Gitaldaha High School have been deprived of the benefits of the state government’s Kanyashree scheme due to the negligence of the school headmaster. The headmaster allegedly failed to submit the K-1 form of the Kanyashree project on time, leaving the students in a lurch.



Fearing future deprivation of Kanyashree project opportunities, the girls blocked Gitaldah Dinhata State Road, accusing the headmaster of negligence. When students approached the Block Development Office (BDO) to fill up their Kanyashree project forms, they were informed that their school had not submitted the K-1 form to the BDO office.

Student Meena Parveen and others voiced their complaints, stating: “Despite repeatedly informing the school headmaster, no solution was provided. That’s why we’re protesting by blocking the road today.”

After about an hour of the blockade, the Dinhata Police Station intervened and explained the situation to the students, leading to the lifting of the blockade.

However, Gitaldaha High School Headmaster Malay Kumar Das completely denied the school’s negligence.

He stated: “These students were absent during the filling-up-of-form period, resulting in their names being omitted. Form filling will commence from June 4 again.”

The headmaster assured that if the money does not enter the students’ accounts, he will personally ensure the payment.