Headmaster writes to Millennium Post, refutes report published in 2022

kolkata: Referring to an incident dating back to 2022 where allegations were brought against the headmaster of Telinipara Mahatma Gandhi Vidyapith High School, Ajoy Kumar Yadav, of harassing a woman teacher of the school who was suffering from cancer and was not being given her financial dues, Yadav, in a letter to the Editor of Millennium Post, refuted information published in one of its reports at the time. He alleged the facts were misrepresented in the report.

He clarified that there was no court order directing the School Education Department to ensure he was not posted in any school in the state, contrary to the claims made in the report concerned. He further refuted that the court did not mention the suspension of the teacher concerned anywhere in its order.

He denied that the teacher was marked absent on the days she went for treatment and claimed that the teacher concerned was on leave without pay, and after treatment when she rejoined service, the headmaster approached the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education for sanction of special leave with full pay in her favour.