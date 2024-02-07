Headmaster moves court, appeals for anticipatory bail

Kolkata: The headmaster of the Narendrapur school, where teachers were allegedly beaten by outsiders, applied for anticipatory bail in a district court.



The lawyer representing the headmaster of Balarampur M N Vidyamandir submitted that the headmaster was a victim of a conspiracy by a group of teachers of the mentioned school.

It was further submitted that claims of the attack being carried out to prevent an audit of the school were baseless.

The lawyer also claimed that the headmaster had no role in the alleged attack and that his name was mentioned in the FIR based on an assumption.

The state lawyer opposed the bail plea while the public prosecutor submitted that the Calcutta High Court had already ordered the arrest of the headmaster.

Ten days ago, a complaint was filed regarding the assault of the teachers. A video of the incident had also gone viral on a social media platform. Following which, a case was also filed at the Calcutta High Court.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) informed the court that they have suspended the headmaster till January 30.

Justice Biswajit Basu had directed for the arrest of all accused prior to beginning of the Madhyamik examination to ensure that no further trouble breaks out during the examination.