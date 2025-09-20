Headmaster held for sexually harassing minor girl students

ALIPURDUAR: Several minor girl students of a government residential school in Alipurduar district have allegedly been sexually harassed by the headmaster. The shocking allegations surfaced after the father of one of the victims lodged a written complaint with the police. Acting swiftly, the accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced before the court.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on September 16 during the school’s tiffin break, when the headmaster summoned four class monitors to his office. While instructing them to keep students away from gutkha and other addictive substances, he allegedly behaved inappropriately with the girls. It has also been alleged that the teacher was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The matter triggered outrage among guardians and the teaching community after it came to light. Following a written complaint from one of the parents, police registered a case and informed the District Higher Education department. On the instructions of District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi, the accused was taken into custody.

Police have decided to record the confidential statements of the victims. The case details have also been forwarded to the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which may recommend counseling for the students if required. “We arrested the head master immediately after receiving the complaint and produced him before the court. Within a couple of days, the matter will be fully clarified,” said District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi.

On Friday, the accused was produced before the Special POCSO Court in Alipurduar. Public Prosecutor Sanchayan Ghosh said: “The accused has been charged with sexually harassing residential girl students in an intoxicated state. The court has remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. The confidential statements of the victims will be recorded.”