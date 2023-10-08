Headmaster falls prey to online scam

BALURGHAT: The headmaster of a Balurghat based state-run high school became a victim of an online scam of Rs 1 lakh. A written complaint was lodged by Snehasis Tapassi at Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station on Saturday. Tapassi is posted as headmaster of Raghunathpur B M High School in Balurghat.



The headmaster had posted an official letter recently to Kolkata’s Bikash Bhavan from the main branch of Balurghat Head Post Office. He was searching for the tracking site for the letter from an app downloader.

Tapassi said: “I was asked to download an app named Courier Service. A charge of Rs 5 was asked to be transferred online. I was trying to send the amount from two of my savings bank account numbers. I was informed that my letter will be delivered in due time. A moment later, Rs 35000 and Rs 50000 were debited from one of my bank accounts. After some time, Rs 15,000 was again debited from the second bank account. I lodged a written complaint at Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station on Saturday.”

An official of Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station said: “An investigation has been initiated.”