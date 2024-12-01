Headmaster and bizman held for Rs 9L embezzlement

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested Ashok Roy, acting headmaster of Bamanhat High School and businessman Shailesh Saha for allegedly embezzling Rs 9 lakh. The arrests followed an investigation into a missing bag of cash, which was later recovered and returned to its owner. Both were produced before the Dinhata Sub-divisional Court on Sunday.

The incident unfolded when a businessman accidentally left a bag containing Rs 9 lakh near a shop in Dinhata’s Madan Mohan Bari area. Ashok Roy reportedly picked up the bag but failed to return it. The police, acting on the businessman’s complaint, reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Roy and Saha taking the bag. Summoned for questioning, both men provided inconsistent statements, leading to their arrests. The money was subsequently returned to its rightful owner. Ashok Roy claimed he was framed, calling the incident a conspiracy.

However, the case has raised questions about accountability, particularly involving a school official. Police sources confirmed ongoing investigations to uncover further details. The arrests have sparked public concern, with many expressing disappointment over the involvement of trusted community figures in such a case.