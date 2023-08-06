Headless body of woman found

Kolkata: Tension spread at Burwan in Murshidabad after a headless body of a woman was found on Sunday morning.



Police have registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, the residents of Bichhur village saw a headless body of a woman beside a pond. A few moments later, police arrived at the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a few villagers told cops that they saw a woman roaming in the village with a few youths, who were not local residents. It is suspected that the body found is of that woman.

The police suspect that the youths had brought the woman to Bichhur village with ill motive. However, it is not yet clear whether the woman was raped before she was murdered.

After the recovery of the body, the police started searching for the woman’s head.

The search was carried out in the ponds as well, but all in vain.

The police have already sent an all-concerned message containing the description of the body as per the standard operating procedure.