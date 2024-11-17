Header: UKSC goalkeeping coach Prashanta Dey passes away during a practice session

Kolkata: Just days after the United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) celebrated a remarkable debut in the Kolkata Premier League (KPL), earning a spot in the Premier Division in its inaugural season, tragedy struck.

The club was plunged into grief with the untimely passing away of their goalkeeping coach, Prashanta Dey, on Saturday afternoon. He was just 41 years old.

Dey was a pivotal member of coach Deepak Mondal's team, playing a crucial role in shaping the squad's success.

Tragically, while conducting a practice session for the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Academy at Salt Lake’s Central Park around 2 pm on Saturday, he collapsed on the field almost immediately after the start of practice.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital around 3:30 pm, where it was declared that he died due to a massive heart attack.

Dey, a resident of Garia, took the children of his residence to practice on Saturday morning.

After the practice session, he rested for a while before reaching Central Park in Salt Lake.

Dey breathed his last on the football field, the place he cherished most.

Having been associated with United Kolkata Sports Club since the beginning of the season, his sudden demise has left the club heartbroken.

The football fraternity, too, is deeply mournful, as the shadow of grief looms large over all who knew him.