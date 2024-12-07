Head teacher vacancies in Cooch Behar primary schools to be filled up soon

Cooch Behar: The district’s long-standing issue of head teacher shortages in primary schools is set to be resolved. According to the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council, over 1,100 primary schools in the district currently lack head teachers. Efforts are now underway to fill up the vacancies.

Rajat Barma, Chairman of the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council, announced: “A notification has been issued regarding the appointment of head teachers. These positions will soon be filled based on seniority. It is not mandatory for the teacher currently serving at a school to be appointed as the head teacher of the same institution; they may be assigned to other schools within the same circle.”

The district comprises 1,853 primary schools across 26 circles, many of which have struggled with operational challenges due to the absence of head teachers. To mitigate this, several teachers were temporarily assigned the role of teacher in-charge. However, these teachers have often voiced dissatisfaction, citing inadequate compensation and a lack of official recognition for their additional responsibilities.

Despite performing duties equivalent to those of head teachers, the teacher in-charge neither receives salary equivalent to a head teacher nor the official title, prompting frequent grievances directed at the Education Office. Teachers’ organisations have repeatedly submitted memoranda demanding swift action on this issue. Responding to these concerns, the District Primary School Council has initiated the process to appoint head teachers. The appointments will proceed as soon as the

Education department grants its final approval.