Head teacher, 6 others held for running prostitution racket

Siliguri: A head teacher and six others have been arrested in total in a sex racket that used to operate from Blue Mountain Resort, at Salbari, in Siliguri. Neema Lama, the head teacher of a government primary school in Bagdogra was arrested on Tuesday while Sourav Ghosh was arrested on Wednesday night. A total of seven people have been arrested in the case so far. Special Operation Group and Pradhannagar police had conducted a raid on the resort in Salbari on May 24. There they had arrested four people for running a prostitution racket at the resort. The arrested were Raju Sarkar, Vineet Gautam, Abhishek Gautam and Iqbal Ahmed Hasmi. A woman had also been rescued.



After interrogating them, the name of Sandeep Konde alias Sandy came up. Sandy used to supply women to the accused Raju Sarkar. After a few days, the police arrested Sandy too. Sarkar used to send pictures of the women to people who came to the resort on their cell phones and also negotiate rates. In the name of hosting parties, a sex racket used to operate. Women and girls used to be allegedly supplied outside the resort too by them.

Thereafter, police came to know about Neema and arrested him from a shopping mall in Salugara on Tuesday night. Following this, Sourav was arrested on Wednesday from Jalpai More in Siliguri. Police are investigating whether anyone else is involved in the incident.

According to police sources, Neema and Sourav had been supplying women to the clients. Neema had been supplying women with massage parlour as a front. Both have been booked under the immoral trafficking act. While Neema has been remanded to seven days of police custody, Sourav was produced before the Siliguri Court on Thursday.