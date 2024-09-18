Head-severed body of Bengal migrant worker found in Maha

KOLKATA: The body of a migrant worker from Bengal with his head severed was recovered from an under construction building at Thane, in Maharashtra, on Tuesday night.

Sources say, the deceased, Somnath Debnath, was a resident of Panita village at Nalhati in Birbhum. A person named Prasanta Kadam has already been arrested in this connection by the

Maharashtra police.

According to family sources, Debnath has been working in Maharashtra for the last 18 months and was living at Thane. He used to come to his Nalhati residence once every three to four months and had last come two months ago.

He had last spoken with his mother over mobile phone on September 14 and had said that everything was right. It was around 7.30 pm on Tuesday evening, when the family members received a phone call from the Maharashtra police that his body was recovered from an under-construction building there.

The victim’s brother, Sukanta, alleged that Somnath was murdered. The Kapurbawdi Police Station started a probe in the case and are interrogating the persons with whom the victim had regular connection.

The police are exploring all angles, be it personal enmity or other reasons. The family is struck with grief after learning about his death.

The Parijayee Shramik Aikya Mancha has demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

In recent times, crimes against migrant workers of Bengal are being reported in various parts of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, to name a few.