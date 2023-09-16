Head-on collision of bikes kills two

Kolkata: A head-on collision between motorbikes on G T Road at Boinchi in Hooghly on Thursday night killed two persons while injuring two others.



Sources said Debabrata Sharma of Boinchi was riding his motorcycle with his wife Arpita Sharma on the pillion. Around 9 pm, he was driving towards Pandua on G T Road. At that time, another motorcycle was coming from Pandua along the same road. With Debabrata’s motorcycle appearing suddenly, Sheikh Haider, who was riding the other motorcycle with his friend Pradip Swarnakar on the pillion, lost control.

Both motorcycles collided head-on and all four of them fell and suffered critical injuries. Local people rushed them to Pandua Hospital where Debabarata and Haider were declared dead.

Swarnakar and Arpita were later shifted to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital for better treatment. A probe has been initiated to find out the cause of the accident. Both the motorcycles were seized.