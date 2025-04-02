Head-on collision between goods trains kills 2, injures 4

Kolkata: A head-on collision between two goods trains on the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-operated Farakka Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) line in Jharkhand’s Barhait, Sahibganj district, killed two locomotive drivers and injured four others early on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 3 am, about 33 km from Farakka. According to an official statement issued by NTPC: “As per initial reports, two fatalities have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed souls and their families during this difficult time.” The accident involved a coal-laden freight train from Lalmatia, Godda, heading to NTPC Farakka. It collided with a stationary empty goods train on the loop line, causing a massive fire that engulfed both locomotives. The deceased were identified as Ambuj Mahato from Bokaro, Jharkhand, and Gangeswar Mal from Murshidabad, Bengal. Mal, 65, was a veteran railway driver with nearly 40 years of experience.

The fire also left four injured, who were initially treated locally before being moved to Malda for advanced care. One severely injured person was later shifted to a higher medical facility in Kolkata.

Following the accident, NTPC quickly mobilised emergency response teams, including local police and ambulances. Officials from Farakka Super Thermal Power Station also rushed to the site to assist in relief efforts and coordinated closely with local authorities. Eastern Railway (ER) clarified that the Farakka MGR line is privately owned and fully operated by NTPC, with no involvement from Indian Railways.

The NTPC Lalmatia MGR line connects the Kahalgaon and Farakka thermal power plants, with NTPC managing all operations, including locomotives, crew, maintenance and signalling. Despite Indian Railways having no direct involvement, NTPC sought assistance from the Malda Division of ER for restoration. A 140-tonne crane was arranged from Sahibganj to help clear the wreckage. “Indian Railways is extending all possible help to NTPC authorities as required for restoration,” said a ER spokesperson.

NTPC has assured that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision, with efforts being made to restore full operations as swiftly as possible.