Head-on bike crash kills two in New Town

Kolkata: Two youths were killed in a road accident in New Town on Tuesday night after a head-on collision between two motorcycles.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Asit Mahato and Pranaydip Majhi. Both were riding their motorcycles along the canal-side road at Jatragachi. Mahato was travelling towards Jagatpur, while Majhi was heading in the opposite direction towards Biswa Bangla Sarani.

It was learnt that the two motorcycles collided head-on while passing each other. As both vehicles were reportedly travelling at high speed, the riders were thrown off their two-wheelers and sustained critical injuries. Local sources said neither of the youths was wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries.

Both were rushed to a local hospital, where Mahato was declared brought dead. Majhi later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Local residents said a stretch of the canal-side road remains without street lights, leading to frequent accidents.