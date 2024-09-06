HDC to get modern berth with advanced cargo facilities

KOLKATA: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Thursday issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to M/s Bothra Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. for mechanisation of a berth at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis.



An issued statement by the port announced that the issuance of the LoI marks the commencement of the project which aims to streamline dry bulk cargo handling at the port, further reinforcing HDC’s position as a critical gateway for maritime trade.

The project involves the development and mechanisation of Berth No. 5 with a robust and modern system that will include the installation of rail-mounted mobile harbour cranes with a capacity of 1000 TPH, conveyor systems of 2000 TPH, stacker-cum-reclaimer units of 2000 TPH, and a mechanised Silo-based rapid wagon loading system with a rated capacity of 2000 TPH.

The facility will also feature a comprehensive rail and road evacuation system, along with supporting infrastructure such as a backup area covering approximately 44 acres. The total project cost amounts to Rs 365.88 crore with an expenditure of Rs 343.58 crore.

The construction phase is expected to span 30 months, followed by a concession period of 30 years. Once operational, the berth will boast a cargo handling capacity of 5 MMTPA, facilitating the handling of diverse dry bulk cargoes, including coal and limestone. SMPK chairperson, Rathendra Raman said: “The project’s completion will significantly boost the port’s dry bulk handling capacity, meeting the rising demand for efficient cargo operations at Haldia Dock Complex. This mechanisation initiative, paired with enhanced infrastructure, is expected to bring long-term benefits to SMPK and its stakeholders by streamlining cargo operations and increasing throughput efficiency.”