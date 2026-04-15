HC: WBSEDCL must comply with Centre’s renewable energy rules

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ruled that the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) must comply with the Centre’s renewable energy rules, vacating an earlier interim protection granted to the state-run utility.

The case relates to rules framed by the Union of India through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Energy Conservation Act. These rules require electricity distribution companies to ensure that a minimum share of the power they supply comes from renewable sources such as solar or wind, with compliance monitored and reported periodically.

WBSEDCL had challenged these requirements, arguing that it should not be treated as a “designated consumer” under the law — a category that carries such obligations. It also claimed that meeting the targets was difficult in West Bengal due to the limited availability of renewable energy and practical constraints.

Earlier, the High Court had passed an interim order restraining authorities from issuing fresh notifications on renewable consumption obligations. However, during the pendency of the case, the Centre issued a new notification in September 2025, replacing the earlier one and laying down timelines for compliance and reporting.

The court said this changed the situation completely. Since the earlier notification no longer exists, the interim order based on it cannot continue.

On the core issue, the judge observed that the law clearly empowers the Centre to classify electricity distribution companies as “designated consumers”. The court noted that such companies are expressly included in the statutory schedule and have long been part of the energy conservation framework.

It also highlighted the wider public interest, observing that stopping these rules would disrupt nationwide monitoring, penalty mechanisms and implementation of energy conservation measures.

Finding no strong case in favour of WBSEDCL at this stage and noting delays in raising objections, the court dismissed the interim application and vacated the stay.

The main petition will be heard on the merits later.