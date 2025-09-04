HC urges stakeholders to resolve Chingrighata Metro issue

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday suggested that Metro Railway, the state government and other concerned authorities meet informally to resolve the long-pending issue at Chingrighata, describing it as “in larger public interest”.

The bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Smita Das De asked the parties to propose a date for the meeting by Thursday 2 pm.

The bench observed, “In order to solve the problem which is in larger public interest, why not competent officers of all stakeholders sit together to find out a solution”. The court directed the state, Metro Railway, RVNL, KMDA and police to hold a meeting to address the matter. The issue stems from a PIL concerning the paused Metro work between Gaur Kishore Ghosh (near Chingrighata crossing) and Beliaghata stations on the Orange Line. Work has stalled due to the non-issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for traffic diversion at the Chingrighata junction. The state maintained that an underpass must be constructed first before the NOC is granted, while RVNL contended that the underpass cannot be built until Gaur Kishore Ghosh station is operational.