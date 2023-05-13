HC upholds order allowing CBI probe in ‘municipality recruitment irregularities’

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment irregularities.



The state had filed a review petition challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s direction to CBI to conduct a probe into municipality appointments.

The review petition was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha, after two cases of Justice Gangopadhyay were reassigned to her by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam following the Supreme Court of India order.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after searching the office and house of Ayan Seal, claimed irregularities in appointments in multiple posts of municipalities across the state.

They had approached the court seeking inquiry into the matter, when Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate.

The state had then approached the Supreme Court, who ordered an interim stay and sent the case back to High Court