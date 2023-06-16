HC upholds order allowing CBI investigation

KOLKATA: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the Single Bench decision of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment corruption.



The matter was being heard by Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee and Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty. “The discovery of corruption in recruitment by municipalities is unmistakably traced to the ongoing investigations into the teachers’ recruitment scam. Therefore, given the similar nature of offence and involvement of common perpetrators, the learned Single Judge’s direction of CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities pertaining to appointments by municipalities, would ensure a logical conclusion to the ongoing investigations and serve the interest of justice.” the Division Bench observed.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment. After the Supreme Court transferred the case from Justice Gangopadhyay to Justice Amrita Sinha. Justice Sinha upheld the order for CBI probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after searching the office and house of Ayan Seal, claimed irregularities in appointments in multiple posts of municipalities across the state. They had approached the court seeking inquiry into the matter, when Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate. The state had then approached SC, who ordered an interim stay and sent the case back to High Court.