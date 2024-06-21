HC turns down Suvendu’s appeal to stage dharna outside Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday turned down the appeal of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for a sit-in demonstration outside of the Raj Bhavan.



The Single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha reportedly asked the lawyer appearing on behalf of Suvendu Adhikari to find an alternative venue and inform the court.

Adhikari had moved Calcutta High Court with an appeal for a dharna for four days outside the Raj Bhavan’s main gate along with the alleged victims of post-poll violence. Adhikari alleged that when he sought permission from the Kolkata Police, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), headquarters denied it. At the hearing, Adhikari’s counsel argued that earlier Trinamool Congress (TMC) held a protest there.

Countering the argument, the Advocate General stated that BJP was asking for permission at the same place where Trinamool Congress held a protest but police denied the permission citing administrative reasons. After hearing both the parties, Justice Sinha reportedly mentioned that the road in front of the Raj Bhavan should not be obstructed. Later, the Single Bench directed Adhikari’s counsel to get back before the court on Friday with an alternative venue.