HC transfers DVC ‘bank guarantee fraud’ case to Lalbazar DD dept

Kolkata: Dissatisfied with how the probe is being conducted while observing that the police station concerned lacks infrastructure, Calcutta High Court has transferred a case of alleged fraud committed against Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from Manicktala PS to the Detective Department of Lalbazar police headquarters.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the investigating officer (IO) of Manicktala PS to handover the case diary and other records to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in-charge of Anti-Cheating Section, Detective Department, Lalbazar, Kolkata. The court said the ACP concerned will depute an officer of his choice to effectively carry forward the investigation of the case.

Such a decision by the court came after the bench observed that the report submitted is “not encouraging”. “I find that the nature of document-based investigation to be carried out is palpably lacking on the face of the report,” the single bench observed. It added: “I am of the view that there is lack of infrastructure with the local police station”. The petitioner (DVC) approached the court alleging that despite registration of an FIR at Manicktala PS on December 2, 2022, there has been no progress in investigation. In the case, the DVC alleged that a fabricated bank guarantee was submitted to it. The company had floated a tender inviting bids for construction of an integrated township of residential and non-residential buildings. The accused had emerged as the successful bidder and the contract was thus awarded.

The accused had submitted a bank guarantee of Rs 2,43,60,000. When the accused failed on its commitment and the contract was terminated, the petitioner issued a letter of invocation of the bank guarantee.

However, the bank concerned informed the petitioner that they had issued no such bank guarantee to the accused.