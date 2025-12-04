HC to WBSSC: Publish 2016 ‘untainted’ Group C&D list

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the publication of the list of 2016 Group C and D “untainted” candidates by December 8.

Justice Amrita Sinha passed the order while monitoring compliance in matters relating to the 2016 school recruitment process.

Earlier, the court had instructed authorities to submit details of all candidates who were appointed after the expiry of the 2016 panel’s tenure. On Wednesday, it was directed that the names of those who are “untainted” — candidates against whom no allegations exist — must now be published with full particulars before December 8.

The direction comes at a time when the West Bengal School Service Commission is accepting applications for fresh recruitment to Group-C and Group-D posts. The last date for submitting applications, originally December 3, has already been extended to December 8. In 2016, the Supreme Court had ordered that candidates eligible at the time be given age relaxation so they could apply in the new recruitment cycle.

Justice Sinha observed that publication of the untainted list was necessary to ensure that eligible candidates, who were part of the original 2016 process, are able to use the age relaxation and apply for the 2025 examination.

According to the Commission, there are 2,989 vacancies in Group-C posts and 5,488 vacancies in Group-D.

The court has already directed that no “ineligible” or tainted candidate be allowed to sit for the upcoming examination.