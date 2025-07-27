HC to hear plea on stalled Metro work at Chingrighata junction

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India seeking judicial intervention in the prolonged delay in completion of a crucial stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line project, running from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Kolkata airport.

The petition attributes the delay to the non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the state Traffic department for diversion of traffic at the Chingrighata junction. It alleged that despite substantial progress on the project, a 366-metre stretch between Beleghata and Gour Kishore Ghosh stations remains incomplete due to the absence of this NOC. According to the petition, the project was sanctioned in 2010 and most of the civil work has been completed. However, repeated requests by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to the state authorities, specifically the Traffic department, for the requisite NOC have not been responded to over the past year. The petitioner highlights that the Orange Line is of significant public importance as it connects major commercial, governmental and IT zones across the city. Once operational, it is expected to substantially reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and cut down on pollution for lakhs of commuters.

The delay, the petition claims, has resulted in heavy financial losses to the Metro authorities—estimated at Rs 1,376 crore over the past three years—and has caused inconvenience to the general public.

The plea seeks immediate directions from the court for issuance of the pending NOC and a time-bound completion of the project. It also proposes that the court consider appointing a retired High Court judge to monitor the remaining work.

The petitioner argues that the prolonged administrative inaction violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, infringing on citizens’ right to equality and their access to essential public infrastructure.

The matter is expected to be taken up on July 31, 2025.