HC to hear plea on primary teacher recruitment

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear on Thursday a petition related to the recruitment of 13,429 primary teachers in state-run schools across Bengal.

The state government recently issued a notification for filling these posts under the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). However, a group of candidates who were disqualified in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for similar recruitment drives in 2017 and 2022 have moved the High Court seeking permission to appear in the forthcoming examination. The first hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 9.

The petitioners have contended that an earlier case concerning discrepancies in a total of 47 questions in the 2017 and 2022 TET exams is still pending before the Calcutta High Court. The court, in that matter, had constituted an expert committee to examine the accuracy of the disputed questions and provide its opinion.

The petitioners argue that until the committee’s report is submitted and the pending case is resolved, their disqualification remains unjustified. The upcoming hearing is expected to determine whether these candidates will be allowed to take part in the latest round of recruitment, which is among the largest announced by the state in recent years.