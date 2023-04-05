HC tells state to seek paramilitary forces for Hanuman Jayanti, CM welcomes court’s directive

Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to seek the assistance of the paramilitary force from the Central government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the verdict of high court and expressed hope that everybody should abide by the order.

The Division Bench of acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya highlighted: “Prevention is better than cure.” The division bench stated: “Therefore, the state police are required to take all steps with the assistance of the paramilitary force or any other Central force to prevent any untoward incident so that the public is not put in jeopardy.”

Considering the sensitivity of the problem, the court also directed that no person either a political personality or a leader or a common man shall make any statement in public or to the media concerning the festival to be celebrated on Thursday. The court gave this order while hearing a PIL plea filed by the BJP leader

Suvendu Adhikari.

The Division Bench has also asked the intelligence wing of state police to take all steps to avoid any pre-planned attack or violence while referring to the incidents of stone pelting from rooftops of the building in Rishra.