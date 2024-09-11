HC tells state Madrasha service commission to publish Group-D results within 3 days

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the West Bengal Madrasha Service Commission (WBMSC) to publish the results of the written test for Group-D recruitment within three days.



The recruitment notification for 3,000 vacancies was issued in 2010. The recruitment process, which began in 2010, saw approximately one lakh candidates participate in the preliminary exam held in November 2010. Of these, 24,577 candidates qualified and appeared for the written exam conducted on May 29, 2011. Despite the passage of 13 years, the commission has yet to release the results

of this examination.

In response to a case filed by concerned candidates, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court had previously directed the commission on June 13, 2024, to publish the results within three months. With only two days remaining for the implementation of this order, the commission allegedly showed no

signs of compliance.

Furthermore, on August 5, 2024, the commission published a list of 73,978 candidates claiming that they had qualified in the Preliminary Test but were unable to appear for the written exam.

These candidates were allowed to take the written test on September 1, 2024.

However, this examination has been challenged in the Single Bench of HC by some candidates who had participated in the previous written test.

Justice Amrita Sinha, in her order on Tuesday, instructed the West Bengal Madrasha Service Commission to publish the results in accordance with the Division Bench’s order. During the hearing, Justice Sinha remarked: “It is a disgrace. How can it take 14 years to publish a result? Or does it take 14 years to manipulate things?” The case is scheduled for further hearing on Friday, September 18.